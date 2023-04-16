Salman Khan in Dubai: Bollywood star to visit UAE after Eid Al Fitr

The actor shared the news on his Instagram handle, putting up a poster of an event that he is set to attend

Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 7:33 PM

Good news is in store for Bollywood fans – superstar Salman Khan is making his way to Dubai.

Khan shared the news on his Instagram handle, putting up a poster of an event that he is set to attend.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star is set to make an appearance on April 24 at an Eid party. He captioned the announcement on Instagram, "Dubai see you on 24th April".

The actor will also be hosting a meet and greet, in which fans will get the opportunity to interact with the celebrity.

Salman Khan will be visiting the country just after the release of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is scheduled to be released on Eid 2023

Khan, who was last seen in a cameo appearance as the spy Tiger in superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Pathaan, said after the pandemic-induced break he is excited to have back-to-back releases.

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor will next be seen in Yash Raj Films' Tiger 3, slated to hit theatres in December. The film is part of YRF’s spy universe and will also feature a cameo by Shah Rukh’s Pathaan.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: