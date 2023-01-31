Jonas Brothers announce 'The Album' release date

The popular band's sixth album incorporates traditional '70s pop and Americana with a contemporary touch

The Jonas Brothers have revealed that their new album will be out this May.

The band told US-based media house Variety prior to the band's Hollywood Walk of Fame star dedication ceremony on January 30 that their upcoming sixth album incorporates traditional '70s pop and Americana with a contemporary touch.

According to Variety, the Jonas brothers revealed that the album is due on May 5 and will be accompanied by a tour.

"We are excited to announce today that our new album, The Album, will be coming out May 5," Nick Jonas said.

"And we can't wait to see you on tour later this year," he added.

Joe Jonas spoke about the lyrics of the songs in the upcoming album. He said, "The direction of the lyrics, the stories we're telling...It has changed a lot."

However, the broad appeal is also crucial for fans who frequently bring their parents and children to events. Speaking about the same Nick said, "There are so many different generations...How do we make an album that speaks to all those different walks of life and ages? ... We wanted to find a way to tell stories that are universal but also ultra-personal."

When asked about their favourite in the album, Nick Jonas told Variety, "I'm torn between Little Bird, which is a song about parenthood that will affect people in different ways, and Waffle House. It was a last-minute addition. At first, it was a bit of a head-scratcher, but the more I listened to it, the more I loved it. I think it really encapsulates a moment in time for us. Musically it taps into some of my favourites: Doobie Brothers and Bee Gees, and others from that era. It's a really, really, fun song. We can't wait to play it live."

