Around the UAE: Six things to do on January 31

From a unique painting class and ladies nights to a beach daycation, there is plenty to do today

Published: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 9:23 AM Last updated: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 9:31 AM

There's something to do in the country for everyone, even on a weekday. Don't miss the chance to participate in a unique art class, or gather your best girl buddies and enjoy a vibrant night out. As always, there are plenty of options on how to spend your Tuesday in UAE.

'Glow in the dark’ painting class

To celebrate ‘Inspire Your Heart With Art Day’ today, Infinity des Lumiѐres, has partnered with We Love Art to launch the first 5D painting experience in the UAE to feature glow-in-the-dark paint. Priced at Dh390 per person, including hot and soft drinks, and available only to those 16 years and above, the experience will take place between 7pm-10pm on the mezzanine floor of the immersive digital art exhibit. Each participant will receive their own 40x50cm canvas of the iconic Dubai Skyline to bring to life, inspired by the style of Paul Klee and guided by an instructor from We Love Art. Participants will also be able to enjoy access to Infinity des Lumiѐres current exhibit, ‘Raise Vibration’ after the class, which brings together the timeless works of Gaudi, Kandinsky, and Klee. At Level 2 of Dubai Mall opposite Galleries Lafayette. To book your spot, visit https://www.infinitylumieres.com/landing/painting-class-dubai

Ladies Day at Zenzi Beach

Seize the opportunity and call your besties for a laidback Tuesday by the beach as you get pampered with complimentary access to a 1km pristine beach and a luxurious 59m infinity pool at Zenzi Beach alongside two refreshing beverages with an exotic fruits platter.

Offering unique flavours from South America, the casual and playful venue is perfect for a mid-week treat catching up with your besties or even a solo outing. Every Tuesday from 10am – sunset. At Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Call 04 4530444

Ladies Night at The List Bar

Gather your girl gang for a fabulous ladies’ night that promises an unforgettable time where you can relax and unwind with your besties.

Ladies can each enjoy two complimentary house beverages. Offering a cozy setting, the venue is perfect to hang out and chat with friends over an exclusive range of refreshing beverages and tasty bites from around the world. Every Monday and Tuesday. At Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel. Call 04 5962222.

Daycation and sunset deal at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

Wavebreaker Beach and Grill Restaurant offers the perfect daycation at Dh99 per person, granting access to the venue’s private beach and pool club for the entire day. Kids under 5 years old can enter free, whilst the little ones aged 6-12 years get a 50% discount.

With many water sports activities available, and a volleyball court and kids’ playground right in the sand, you can be sure that everyone will have fun. You can also avail of a sunset happy hour deal, now available daily, from 5pm-7pm. At Wavebreaker Garden Area, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah. Call 04 3182319

Ladies Night at Andina Dubai

Ladies it’s time to mark your calendars and gather your squad for a night built especially for the señoras and señoritas.

Every Tuesday, this Peruvian restaurant at Dubai Marina transforms into a wonderland of fun for all the ladies, so it’s time to get dolled up, grab the girls, and head out for an evening to remember. Tuesdays from 6pm to 12am. Enjoy 2 courses and 3 drinks for Dh150 per person; 3 courses and 4 drinks for Dh200 per person.

ArtKōrero Exhibition

Experience a unique art exhibition featuring extraordinary one-off pieces of work by artists hailing from across the Middle East region.

Artists Majid Alyousef (KSA/Iraq), Nassim Nasr (Lebanon), Rabab Tantawy (Egypt), Alireza Elahi (Iran) and Caleen Ladki (Lebanon), and twins, Alia Damithan and Maitha Damithan (UAE) are presenting hand- selected works which will be available to view till February 28. All works have been curated and presented by art consultancy, ArtKōrero with event programming running throughout the show. At the Conservatory, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, from 7am-1am.