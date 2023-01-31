Radhika Madan’s ‘Sanaa’ set for North American premiere at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

'Grateful, happy, loved': Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mumbai residence post 'Pathaan' success
Dressed in all-black and a bandanna, Shah Rukh on Sunday made an appearance on the balcony of his sea-facing bungalow 'Mannat'
Social drama Sanaa is set to premiere at the 38th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the makers announced Tuesday.
Headlined by Radhika Madan, the film is written and directed by Sudhanshu Saria, who has also backed the project through his banner Four Line Entertainment.
Saria said he is thrilled about his film’s North American premiere at one of the oldest and the most prestigious film festivals in the world, which will run through February 8 to February 18.
“I’m so honoured that the festival has chosen to invite Sanaa and launch the film in North America. Their response confirms the universality of the film and the urgent need to further conversations around female agency and autonomy — especially in the American context,” the Loev filmmaker said in a statement.
According to the official plotline, Sanaa is an introspective drama about an ambitious and headstrong woman who is fighting an internal battle due to unresolved trauma.
The film had its world premiere last year at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.
Soham Shah, Shikha Talsania and Pooja Bhatt also round out the cast of Sanaa.
Saria is currently in the last phase of wrapping up his upcoming young adult web-series for Prime Video with pre-production underway on his upcoming spy thriller titled Ulajh with Junglee Pictures. He is also producing Taps, a romance short film.
Dressed in all-black and a bandanna, Shah Rukh on Sunday made an appearance on the balcony of his sea-facing bungalow 'Mannat'
The brand ambassador of Dubai truly did represent the city in this movie with his action-packed scenes filmed in the emirate
The former child star has been nominated for an Academy Award for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
An accident involving a wardrobe malfunction occurred on the sets of 'P.S. I Love You'
She said 'prank phone calls' prompted a wellness check from the police
The batter is known for his love of Indian cinema and music
Daniels is the only actor to work on all ten Star Wars films as C-3PO and, briefly, as Tak, in Solo
Shyamalan returns to US cinemas next week with the apocalyptic horror tale starring Dave Bautista