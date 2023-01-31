Radhika Madan’s ‘Sanaa’ set for North American premiere at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

'Sanaa' is an introspective drama about an ambitious woman who is fighting an internal battle due to unresolved trauma

By PTI Published: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 9:27 AM Last updated: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 9:33 AM

Social drama Sanaa is set to premiere at the 38th Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the makers announced Tuesday.

Headlined by Radhika Madan, the film is written and directed by Sudhanshu Saria, who has also backed the project through his banner Four Line Entertainment.

Saria said he is thrilled about his film’s North American premiere at one of the oldest and the most prestigious film festivals in the world, which will run through February 8 to February 18.

“I’m so honoured that the festival has chosen to invite Sanaa and launch the film in North America. Their response confirms the universality of the film and the urgent need to further conversations around female agency and autonomy — especially in the American context,” the Loev filmmaker said in a statement.

According to the official plotline, Sanaa is an introspective drama about an ambitious and headstrong woman who is fighting an internal battle due to unresolved trauma.

The film had its world premiere last year at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

Soham Shah, Shikha Talsania and Pooja Bhatt also round out the cast of Sanaa.

Saria is currently in the last phase of wrapping up his upcoming young adult web-series for Prime Video with pre-production underway on his upcoming spy thriller titled Ulajh with Junglee Pictures. He is also producing Taps, a romance short film.