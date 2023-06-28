'Utterly baseless': Indian actress of Ghajini fame trashes divorce rumours

Asin, who is on a vacation, says she has come across "very imaginative" news recently

Photo: Instagram/simply.asin

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 28 Jun 2023, 10:14 AM Last updated: Wed 28 Jun 2023, 11:00 AM

Indian actress Asin Thottumkal has dismissed reports about possible divorce with husband Rahul Sharma as "utterly baseless". She is currently holidaying with her husband in an undisclosed location, according to Indian media reports.

In an Instagram story, Asin wrote: “In the middle of our summer holiday right now, literally sitting across each other enjoying our breakfast and came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless ‘NEWS’. Reminds of the time we were sitting at home together with our families planning our wedding and we heard that we had broken up. Seriously? Pls do better. (Disappointed to have wasted 5 mins of an otherwise wonderful holiday on this) Have a great day you guys!"

Speculations were rife in Indian media over Asin's marriage after she deleted all photographs with her husband, but a fan page has pointed out that it is too early to "conclude anything based on her Instagram activity”.

Asin, who featured in the 2008 blockbuster Ghajini, had deleted her wedding album and other posts that were dedicated to Rahul Sharma on Instagram, according to The Times of India. Asin got married to Rahul, co-founder of tech company Micromax, in 2016. The couple welcomed their first child – a baby girl – in 2017.

In the middle of this, a fan page on Instagram has claimed that the photos were deleted in February. Sharing a series of photos featuring Asin, Rahul and their baby girl, the fan page, in a post shared on Tuesday, said: “There seems to be a lot of discussion about AR couple on the internet. A lot of people have asked me about it, and I had the same doubts a few months ago when she suddenly deleted a lot of posts from her account. However, Asin does a lot of unusual things with her Instagram account(Iykyk), so I don't think we can conclude anything based on her Instagram activity.”

The latest photo on Asin’s Instagram account is from her daughter Arin’s 5th birthday. It was shared in October 2022. The little one looks cute in her dress. The theme of the birthday party was space. We can spot a miniature astronaut sitting on top of a cake and a spaceship balloon. Along with the photo, Asin wrote, “She is the light of our lives and it’s her birthday today. Happy 5th birthday, Arin. We love you infinitely, immeasurably, immensely, eternally and not just to the moon and back! To the brightest kid with the kindest heart, sparkliest smile, wittiest remarks and cutest dance moves... we love watching you grow! Rock-et li’l rockstar! Have a blast! #ArinRAYN #HappyBirthdayandHappyDiwali #mydaughtermypride.”

Asin made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka. It was released in 2001. Her Bollywood debut was opposite Aamir Khan in Ghajini.

ALSO READ: