India: Malayalam actor Innocent passes away

Malayalam actor Innocent has passed away, local news reports say. He reportedly died at 10.45pm IST.

The comedian had been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi, and was in critical condition due to a lung infection.

The former Member of Parliament was under extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support.

The popular actor had a career spanning over 5 decades and has acted in over 500 movies. He also was the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).

