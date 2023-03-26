India: Malayalam actor Innocent passes away

The popular celebrity was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago due to breathing issues
Malayalam actor Innocent has passed away, local news reports say. He reportedly died at 10.45pm IST.
The comedian had been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi, and was in critical condition due to a lung infection.
The former Member of Parliament was under extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support.
The popular actor had a career spanning over 5 decades and has acted in over 500 movies. He also was the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).
ALSO READ:
The popular celebrity was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago due to breathing issues
From the Asateer Tent in Atlantis to Cafe Society, these places are serving delectable Arabic dishes for you to break your fast
With Ramadan underway, we are back with its weekly list of starter, main course, and dessert recipes for you to try
He retired from acting in March 2022 due to ongoing health issues
Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani and Jaaved Jaaferi took to their social media handles and dropped some hints at a sequel
The Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series is about an American coaching a soccer team in London starring Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham among others
The Bollywood star is currently rumoured to be in a relationship with Ananya Panday
The English actor who made a career out of romantic comedies feels the premise of such films are lies