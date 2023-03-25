India: Malayalam actor Innocent in 'critical condition'

Several music fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment
Malayalam actor Innocent had been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi, is currently in critical condition, a medical bulletin issued by the hospital stated.
The popular celebrity was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago due to breathing issues, media reports say. Currently, he is under extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support, the bulletin adds
The popular actor had a career spanning over 5 decades and has acted in over 500 movies. Healso was the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).
Several music fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment
The soap has helped launch the careers of such prime time and film actors as Vivica A. Fox, David Hasselhoff, Adam Brody and Tom Selleck
A USD100,000 fine against the company that originally bankrolled the movie 'Rust' has also been finalised
The Hollywood heavyweight discusses wrestling retirement and his starring role in this year's WWE 2K23 video game
As per sources, a massive set will be constructed over 45 days to shoot the Salman-SRK action scene in the action thriller
The charges were dropped due to a lack of sufficient evidence beyond a reasonable doubt, the DA's spokeswoman said
The complainant claims the Hollywood star recklessly crashed into him while the two were skiing on a beginner run
The celebrities agreed to pay more than USD400,000 combined in disgorgement, interest and penalties to settle the claims