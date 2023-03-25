India: Malayalam actor Innocent in 'critical condition'

The popular celebrity was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago due to breathing issues

By Web Desk Published: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 2:29 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 2:34 PM

Malayalam actor Innocent had been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi, is currently in critical condition, a medical bulletin issued by the hospital stated.

The popular celebrity was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago due to breathing issues, media reports say. Currently, he is under extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support, the bulletin adds

The popular actor had a career spanning over 5 decades and has acted in over 500 movies. Healso was the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).

