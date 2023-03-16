India: Popular actor in critical condition after being rushed to hospital

The well-known star has been under the care of healthcare experts in a private hospital for a few days now, and was reportedly responding well to treatment

Malayalam actor Innocent Vareed Thekkethala, popularly known as Innocent, was hospitalised for a cancer relapse last week after he complained about physical discomfort. Since then, the well-known actor has been under the care of healthcare professionals in a private hospital in Kochi and was reportedly responding well to treatment.

However, his condition worsened yesterday, according to local media outlets, and the actor is now in critical condition.

Innocent has starred in more than 750 films, and is considered one of the best comedians in Malayalam cinema, having won several awards, including three Kerala State Film Awards. He also served as a Member of Parliament in the 16th Lok Sabha of India, representing the Chalakudy constituency.

Having battled cancer for several years now, the actor has been vocal about his fight with the condition in the past, even publishing a book titled 'Laughter in the Cancer Ward', in which he detailed his experiences with cancer treatment. Excerpts from his memoir were even included in school textbooks by the Kerala government, according to local news outlets.

