'His death is killing me': Bollywood star Anupam Kher breaks down as he remembers friend Satish Kaushik in viral video

The post has garnered nearly 180,000 reactions just a few hours after it was shared

Screengrab /AFP file

By Web Desk Published: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 11:22 AM Last updated: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 11:23 AM

Three days since Satish Kaushik's untimely death shocked Bollywood, veteran actor Anupam Kher is still struggling to come to terms with the fact that his dear friend is gone. In his latest Instagram video, 'The Kashmir Files' star broke down while speaking to his fans and followers.

He made the video to 'get rid of the sense of loss', Kher said, adding that Kaushik's death was 'killing him'.

"I was thinking about what to eat. I almost picked up the phone and was about to dial Satish's number. Friendship of 45 years...It's deep... it becomes a habit. A habit, which you don't want to let go."

Kher also recalled how they dreamt together and started their lives at the National School of Drama.

"We used to fight, quarrel, get jealous of each other, but above all, we used to call each other around 8-8.30 A.M in the morning every day," he said.

Here's the clip:

With overwhelming grief, the Bollywood star mustered the strength to say "life has to move on".

"Satish was a good man. He was a friend of friends. He will always stay in my heart. I will do things that will make him proud. I am sure, he will still get jealous of me. (He will say, I have outperformed him). I will move on."

Sonu Nigam, Ashok Pandit, Isha Koppikar and many other celebrities reacted to the video with consoling messages.

It was Kher broke the news of Kaushi's demise on social media in the wee hours of Thursday. The actor died at 66 following a cardiac arrest in Delhi on Wednesday night.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: