Satish Kaushik passes away: 5 other Bollywood stars whose untimely deaths shocked the world

Some of the industry's best-loved actors passed away before they hit their 50s

AFP

By Web Desk Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 6:47 PM

Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik died early on Thursday morning. He was just 66 years old. The news of his demise left fans, colleagues and the film industry in shock. And what’s more shocking to know is that a day before his death, Kaushik was well and seen enjoying himself at a Holi party hosted by Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi at their Mumbai home. He even posted several photos on social media. With his passing the Indian film industry has lost yet another talented star. We look at the untimely death of five other rising stars, some of whom passed away even before reaching their 50s.

Tunisha Sharma

Age: 20

The actress was found dead on the set of her show Alibaba – Dastaan-e-Kabul on December 24, 2022. She allegedly died by suicide. Her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested after a complaint was lodged by the late star’s mother and veteran actress Vanita Sharma. Tunisha had gone to the washroom during the filming of the series and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, the star was found hanging inside. She was rushed to hospital but was declared dead.

Jia Khan

Age: 25

The actress made a sensational debut opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the 2007 movie, Nishabd. After that, she bagged meaty roles in films such as Ghajini and Housefull. Her short-lived stardom came to an end after she allegedly committed suicide at the age on June 3, 2013. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom at her family home in Mumbai. Her boyfriend and son of veteran star Aditya Pancholi's Sooraj was accused by her mother as the reason for the actor's death.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Age: 34

The actor made his debut on television with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Di, but became a household name after appearing in Ekta Kapoor’s popular TV serial, Pavitra Rishta. He made his debut on the big screen with Kai Poche in 2013 and found fame with the biopic on Indian cricket legend M.S. Dhoni. Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020.

Sidharth Shukla

Age: 40

The model-actor made his debut in the television show Babul Ka Anagann Chootey Na, but won the hearts of fans after winning the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. The star, who was known to be following a regular health regime, died on September 2, 2020, after suffering a major heart attack.

KK

Age: 53

Popular Bollywood singer KK was performing at a concert in Kolkata, India when he complained about discomfort and left the stage in between the performance. The singer returned to his hotel, where he complained of uneasiness and was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

ALSO READ: