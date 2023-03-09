Bollywood stars mourn actor-director Satish Kaushik's demise

Anupam Kher shared the news of Satish's demise on social media in the early hours of Thursday

By ANI Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 9:26 AM Last updated: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 9:32 AM

Actor-director Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 67 years on Wednesday.

A close friend of Satish, Anupam Kher first shared the news on social media in the early hours on Thursday morning.

Soon after Anupam shared the news, Bollywood celebs started sending their condolence messages over the demise of veteran actor.

The actor reportedly died due to cardiac arrest.

Director Hansal Mehta wrote, "Satish ji gone too soon. Don't even know how to say that you will be missed dearly. Your hunger for better characters, your passion for stories and your love for life are irreplaceable. Our film together 'Ek Director Ki Maut' now is no longer a film. Om Shanti." Hansal recently directed Satish in his much-acclaimed series Scam 1992 Season one.

Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, "RIP Satish Kaushik. Too Sudden and too sad... the kindest, happiest man."

Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushikji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti," Emergency is an ambitious project in which Kangana plays the character of the Indian former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Satish Kaushik plays the character of politician Jagjivan Ram in the movie.

Sharing happy pictures with Satish, actor Arbaaz Khan wrote, "RIP Satishji. You will be missed. Om Shanti."

Director Subhash Ghai wrote, "It's just heart shattering news for me that we lost our one best friend #DEAR SATISH - a man who always laughed even in worst crisis and stood by anyone in his crisis. A great artiste. Greater human being greatest friend I know. He left us so sudden so soon.I m sad. Om shanti."

Actor Manoj Joshi wrote, "I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Satish Kaushik. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. AUM shaaNti."

Actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "Completely shocked to read this! What a great loss for all of us and his family! Condolences to his family & friends! May you rest in peace Satish Bhai!"

Satish attended the holi bash of Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar in Mumbai. His photos and videos at the party were doing the rounds on the internet.

He came to Delhi on Wednesday to attend a close friend's Holi party when he reportedly fell sick.

