Veteran Bollywood actor, director Satish Kaushik passes away at 66

His death was announced in a tweet by fellow actor Anupam Kher

By ANI Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 6:35 AM

Bollywood actor director and writer Satish Kaushik has passed away aged 66.

Close friend and fellow actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to announce the unfortunate news, along with a black-and-white picture of both actors.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kher wrote, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Born on April 13, 1956, Satish Kaushik was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter.

