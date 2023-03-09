Veteran Bollywood actor, director Satish Kaushik passes away at 66

Dollar soars against main currencies following Federal Reserve Chairman's warning
Bollywood actor director and writer Satish Kaushik has passed away aged 66.
Close friend and fellow actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to announce the unfortunate news, along with a black-and-white picture of both actors.
In a tweet in Hindi, Kher wrote, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"
Born on April 13, 1956, Satish Kaushik was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter.
