'End of iconic chapter': 4 legendary Malayalam actors who passed away recently

It is a sad time for the Malayalam film industry, as fans and stars alike have had to say goodbye to beloved actors who have passed away recently.
On Wednesday, legendary actor Mamukkoya reportedly died of a brain haemorrhage. He had been hospitalised after collapsing of a heart attack at a football tournament.
Here is a look at some other legends that we have lost in recent times:
The actor passed away at age 76, according to local media reports.
The veteran actor had earlier been admitted to a hospital after suffering a heart attack and collapsing at a football game. According to media sources, he was then shifted to a private hospital in Kozhikode. Although his condition stabilised after he was admitted, he reportedly passed away due to a brain haemorrhage.
Mamukkoya was especially known for his distinctive Mappila dialect and way of speaking, as well as his comedy roles in Malayalam cinema. He is famous for his roles in the movies 'Nadodikkattu', ‘Gandhinagar 2nd Street’, 'Chakoram', and 'Perumaazhakkalam', among others.
Veteran Malayalam actor and former minister Innocent passed away in Kochi in March. The actor, a cancer survivor was reportedly not keeping well for some time and was admitted to the hospital on March 3 with respiratory problems.
After learning about the unfortunate demise, prominent leaders, politicians and celebrities, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Dulquer Salmaan, took to their social media to mourned his death.
Sukumaran took to Twitter and wrote, "End of an iconic chapter in cinema history! Rest in peace Legend! #Innocent."
The actor, who was last seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2022 film 'Kaduva', has done over 700 films in Malayalam in a career that spanned over five decades. He had also served as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) for 12 consecutive years.
Considered one of the best comedians in Malayalam cinema, Innocent also appeared in villainous roles. With his unique voice and mannerisms, he had endeared himself to countless cinema lovers as well as a toast of mimicry artists.
In December 2022, Malayalam film and television actor K.S. Premkumar, known as Kochu Preman, passed away at Thiruvananthapuram. He was 68.
He started his career as a drama artist and later became popular in movies. He mostly did comedy roles and also acted in Malyalam serials.
Premkumar was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
Veteran Malayalam actress KPAC Lalitha passed away in Kochi in February 2022. She was 74 years old.
Lalitha was suffering from poor health for the past few months and was hospitalised.
A prolific actor, she had acted in over 500 films in a career spanning over 50 years. The actress also won two National Awards for best female supporting actor and four Kerala State film awards.
She got her first state award for second best actor (female) in 1978, for her performance in the film Neelaponman.
(With inputs from ANI)
