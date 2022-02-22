India: Veteran actress KPAC Lalitha passes away

She has acted in over 500 films in a career spanning over 50 years

File. Photo by Juidin Bernarrd, Mohammed Mustafa Khan/ Khaleej Times

By Web Desk Published: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 10:02 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Feb 2022, 10:10 PM

Veteran Malayalam actress KPAC Lalitha passed away in Kochi on Tuesday, February 22. She was 74 years old.

Lalitha has been suffering from poor health for the past few months and was hospitalised recently due to ill-health.

A prolific actor, she has acted in over 500 films in a career spanning over 50 years.

The actress also won two National Awards for best female supporting actor and four Kerala State film awards.

She got her first state award for second best actor (female) in 1978, for her performance in the film Neelaponman.

She was the chairperson of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi.

Some of her most memorable performances were noted in the movies Amaram, Shantham, Sandesham, Malootty, Kadinjool Kalyanam, Nasrani, Godfather, Manichithrathazhu and others.

She was last seen in the film Home. A number of her upcoming films in various stages of production are pending release.

Lalitha was born on February 25, 1947, at Ramapuram near Kayamkulam in the Alappuzha district.