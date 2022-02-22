India: Veteran actress KPAC Lalitha passes away

In a lawsuit, Brad Pitt says the couple had agreed they would never sell their interests in Miraval without the other’s consent
Entertainment4 days ago
Veteran Malayalam actress KPAC Lalitha passed away in Kochi on Tuesday, February 22. She was 74 years old.
Lalitha has been suffering from poor health for the past few months and was hospitalised recently due to ill-health.
A prolific actor, she has acted in over 500 films in a career spanning over 50 years.
The actress also won two National Awards for best female supporting actor and four Kerala State film awards.
She got her first state award for second best actor (female) in 1978, for her performance in the film Neelaponman.
She was the chairperson of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi.
Some of her most memorable performances were noted in the movies Amaram, Shantham, Sandesham, Malootty, Kadinjool Kalyanam, Nasrani, Godfather, Manichithrathazhu and others.
She was last seen in the film Home. A number of her upcoming films in various stages of production are pending release.
Lalitha was born on February 25, 1947, at Ramapuram near Kayamkulam in the Alappuzha district.
In a lawsuit, Brad Pitt says the couple had agreed they would never sell their interests in Miraval without the other’s consent
Entertainment4 days ago
Garner, a two-time Emmy winner for her work on 'Ozark', says this was the hardest she’s ever worked
Entertainment4 days ago
The film, titled 'Uru', narrates how Indian expatriates have embraced the Arab culture and feel at home in the Gulf countries
Entertainment4 days ago
Going OTT with binges
Entertainment4 days ago
Face covering requirements will vary at the event on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood
Entertainment4 days ago
Abdu Rozik sings
Entertainment5 days ago
The Berlinale is now the third major European film festival in a row to award its top prize to a woman director, following Cannes and Venice last year.
Entertainment5 days ago
'Drishyam 2' will also feature the star cast of the first film including Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta among others.
Entertainment5 days ago