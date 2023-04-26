Veteran Indian actor Mamukkoya passes away in Kerala

He was undergoing treatment after collapsing at a football tournament on Monday

Wed 26 Apr 2023

Malayalam film actor Mamukkoya has passed away at age 76, according to local media reports.

The veteran actor had earlier this week been admitted to a hospital after suffering a heart attack and collapsing at a football game. According to media sources, he was then shifted to a private hospital in Kozhikode. Although his condition stabilised after he was admitted, he reportedly passed away due to a brain haemorrhage.

On Tuesday, doctors reported that the actor's condition was stable. However, later reports had the hospital confirming that the condition had worsened and that he was in a 'critical condition'.

Mamukkoya was especially known for his distinctive Mappila dialect and way of speaking, as well as his comedy roles in Malayalam cinema. He is famous for his roles in the movies 'Nadodikkattu', ‘Gandhinagar 2nd Street’, 'Chakoram', and 'Perumaazhakkalam', among others.

According to local media, he is married and has four children.

In 2015, rumours about the actor's death surfaced on the Internet. A Whatsapp message circulated saying that Mamukkoya had passed away in a private hospital in Kozhikode due to a kidney failure. At the time, Mamukkoya responded to the rumours, confirming that he was in good health and good spirits.

However, fellow Malayalam actor and legend Mohanlal was quite upset, and took to the Internet to share his thoughts. He said that having gone through death hoaxes a couple of times himself, he could not understand those who 'kill' people who are in fact alive. He even said that those responsible for spreading the rumours about Mamukkoya should be arrested and brought to justice.

This death comes a month after the passing of another Malayalam film legend, Innocent. The actor, a cancer survivor, was reportedly not keeping well for some time and was admitted to the hospital early March with respiratory problems. He passed away later that month.

