British model dies at 38; cause of death unknown

Tabby Brown modelled for top fashion magazines, including Elle and Cosmopolitan

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 5:24 PM

Model Tabby Brown has tragically passed away at the age of 38. The news was confirmed by her manager, as per reports.

The cause of her death is yet unknown, reported The Sun.

TV personality Vas J Morgan has said that his “heart is truly broken”. Sharing a picture of Brown on Instagram Stories, he said, “I've been processing this information for the past few days and still can't get my head around it. My heart is truly broken. I've known Tabby for most of my adult life; she was a constant source of love, joy and positive energy and would always show up for me. Tabby was humble and kind, a beautiful soul inside and out and will be dearly missed by many. I'm going to need some time to digest this one!!! RIP Tabby Brown.”

Musician NayNay also wrote a note in memory of Brown on Instagram Stories, reported The Daily Mail. It read, “What a light you were, your outer exterior matched your insides, so beautiful. I'm genuinely shocked and saddened you're gone. Rest in eternal peace Tabby.”

Tabby Brown’s work

Brown had worked in a number of advertisements for AXE, Canon, and Virgin Atlantic among others, reported The Daily Mail. She also modelled for top fashion magazines, including Elle and Cosmopolitan.

Brown was also known for her reported relationships with football superstars, Raheem Sterling and Mario Balotelli. In a conversation with The Mirror in 2013, she opened up about her relationship with the Italian footballer. She had said, “I really fell for Mario – against my better judgement. He told me he wanted us to settle down and have a family. Then I found out he was having a baby with his ex, there were constant stories about him partying with other women, and all the 'she's just a friend' texts.”

