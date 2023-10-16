Indian art director Milan Fernandez dies on sets of Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi

He was rushed to hospital after he 'complained of uneasiness and was sweating a lot'

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 16 Oct 2023, 4:50 PM

Indian art director Milan Fernandez died of a heart attack on Sunday. He was 54. As per Indian media, he was working for Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's upcoming film Vidaamuyarchi in Azerbaijan.

As per a report by The Times Of India, Milan Fernandez was rushed to a hospital after he "complained of uneasiness and was sweating a lot."

A source told the daily, "Milan had a cardiac arrest that proved to be fatal. He had returned to the hotel last night after the shoot and was normal. But this morning, he'd assembled everyone in his team for work. But later, he complained of uneasiness and was sweating a lot. The production team had arranged a car to be taken to the hospital."

The source added that Ajith Kumar and director Magizh Thirumeni immediately left for the hospital after learning about Milan Fernandez's condition. "However, even before they reached the hospital, Milan had passed away," the source added.

Tributes pour in

Malayalam actor Prem Kumar confirmed the news of Milan Fernandez's demise on X (formerly Twitter). He said, Omg shocking art director Milan sir no more. Very calm person, I knew him in Thunivu. Too soon to go... My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. It happened in Azerbaijan." He also added the name of Ajith's upcoming film in the hashtag — "Vidaaamuyarchi."

Director CS Amudhan also paid his condolences on social media. "Another friend gone too soon. Cinema, this thing of ours is a stressful, draining business, with our odd hours & carb-heavy food we should really take more care of ourselves. RIP Milan," he wrote.

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi said that he was "shocked to hear about the passing away" of Milan Fernandez. The actor has paid his "heartfelt condolences" to the family.

Milan Fernandez's work

Milan Fernandez started his journey under legendary art director Sabu Cyril in films, including Villain, Spoken and Tamilian.

In his career, he has worked in more than 30 films and a number of commercials. Some of his finest works include Billa, Vaitheeswaran, Velayudham, Veeram, Solla Solla Inikkum, Endrendrum Punnagai, Pathu Thala, Vedalam and Annaatthe among others.

Milan Fernandez is survived by his wife and a son.

