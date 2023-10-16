Former Miss World contestant Sherika De Armas dies at 26

Sherika, who represented Uruguay, was battling cervical cancer for two years

Former Miss World contestant Sherika De Armas died on October 13. She was 26. Sherika represented Uruguay in the 2015 edition of the beauty pageant. Sherika's brother Mayk' De Armas confirmed the news on social media, as per the New York Post. He wrote, "Fly high, little sister. Always and forever." Sherika was battling cervical cancer for two years, the report added.

Condolences pour in

Carla Romero, the current Miss Uruguay, has expressed her sorrow. She said Sherika was "too evolved for this world. One of the most beautiful women I have ever met in my life," reported NDTV.

Lola de los Santos, Miss Universe Uruguay 2021, has shared a set of pictures and videos to remember Sherika. The note attached to her post read, "You wanted us all to shine and find our best version. I will always remember you, not only for all the support you gave me and how much you wanted to see me grow, if not for your affection, your joy, the friends we shared and today I remain."

During the 2015 Miss World contest held in Sanya, China, Sherika received praise for her "beautiful face, towering height, and charismatic personality," earning recognition as "one of the young promising talents of Uruguay," reported NetUruguay.

Talking about her experience at the pageant, Sherika had said, "I always wanted to be a model, whether a beauty model, an advertising model or a catwalk model. I like everything related to fashion, and I think that within a beauty pageant, any girl's dream is to have the opportunity to participate in Miss Universe. I am very happy to be able to live this experience full of challenges." Sherika couldn't make it to the top 30 at that time.

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated "570,000 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer worldwide and about 311,000 women died from the disease in 2018."

