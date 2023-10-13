Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 25; makers organise special screening

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 6:39 PM

Karan Johar’s directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, will complete its 25 years of release on October 16. To mark the day, the makers have decided to host special screenings for fans in India’s western city of Mumbai.

The iconic film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.

Sharing a set of adorable BTS pictures, the production house wrote, “Before you go down memory lane at the cinemas again, here's a glimpse of everything that went on behind the scenes! Experience the magic of cinema and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai on October 15.”

The opening frame is from the song Koi Mil Gaya. We can see Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul, Tina aka Rani Mukerji and choreographer Farah Khan. In the next pic, Kajol is seen talking to Karan Johar’s father, legendary filmmaker Yash Johar.

The pictures have created a lot of buzz on social media. A fan said, “What golden days were those? Timeless memories, Trending fashion of times college students, crushes and pyar dosti hai time.”

Another added, “We want a re-run for at least 2-3 days in Delhi as well pls. It can't be just Mumbai.”

Meanwhile, the special screening of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is scheduled for October 15. At the time of the announcement, Dharma Production said, “...On 15th October - time to relive the magic!”

As per Indian media, the tickets for two shows — 7pm and 7.15pm — were sold out in just 25 minutes.

“The low price point must have played a part. It's unbelievable for moviegoers that they will get to see the film in a swanky multiplex for just INR 25 (Dh1.10),” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source added, “Many moviegoers were too young or were not even born when it was released in 1998. Hence, they either don't vividly remember or have never seen the film on the big screen. And of course, Shah Rukh Khan's presence in the lead along with Kajol and Rani Mukerji and association of Karan Johar as the director, all of whom are going strong even today, also must have been another reason why the shows got house full immediately.”

Apart from the special screening in Mumbai on October 15, the remixed version of the song Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee will also be rolled out. It is sung by B Praak.

