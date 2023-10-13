Veteran Indian actress passes away at 67

Many fans joined in to commend their modest yet impactful efforts
Veteran bollywood actress, Bhairavi Vaidya died on October 8 at the age of 67, according to local media reports.
The actor was reportedly battling cancer for the past few months.
The actress made her debut in the film industry with the Salman Khan starrer Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Aishwarya Rai’s Taal.
Her career spanned over the course of 45 years, with major work in the television industry. Her last appearance was in Nima Denzongpa.
Her co-star Actor Surabhi Das spoke to a local media outlet. "I am really saddened by the news of her passing away. I shared great times with her on sets.”
Bhairavi played roles in well-known shows like Hasratein and Mahisagar. The actress has also made her mark in Gujarati cinema.
