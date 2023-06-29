Bollywood remake of Pakistani hit song upsets fans: Original singer opens up

Published: Thu 29 Jun 2023

The Bollywood version of the Pakistani hit song Pasoori (Conflict) has received mixed reviews from fans. The song was recreated for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Satyaprem Ki Katha (The Story of Satyaprem).

Now, Pakistani singer Shae Gill has opened up about Pasoori Nu. In an Instagram Story, Shae, one of the voices behind the hit original version (the other being Ali Sethi), has asked fans to look at the new version as a “rendition rather than a remake.”

Shae Gill added, “And, if it's something that you don't like at all, I would say don't listen to it. Instead of sending hate.”

In the now-expired video, Shae Gill cleared the air about selling the song's rights. She said, “I have been getting a lot of questions regarding whether this was my decision. Guys, I don't own the song, I don't have the rights, so I didn't sell it. I actually found out through you guys about the remake of the song.”

Addressing the trolls and hate against the new version, Shae Gill asked people not to listen to it instead of “publicly humiliating and insulting” someone.

For context, fans have been criticising the song on social media. People said that they were “devastated” after listening to the Bollywood version of Pasoori. A few declared that the “real Pasoori" song is a "masterpiece” and that "no one can beat" it.

In her message to all the fans, the Pakistani singer added, “I also want to talk about the hate that people have been sending towards the new song. I understand that you all love the original Pasoori so much, I am so grateful for the love, I can’t even begin to express how grateful I am. But also at the same time, I don’t want you to be sending hate to someone else. Just look at it as a rendition rather than a remake. Maybe that will help. And if it's something that you don't like at all, I would say don't listen to it. Instead of sending hate, don’t listen to it because not liking something and talking about it in your home is still fine but if you are publicly humiliating and insulting someone then it’s not very nice, is it?"

Shae Gill’s reaction comes days after Rochak Kohli, the composer of the new Bollywood version of Pasoori, revealed that Ali Sethi and Arijit Singh “expected such reactions” from fans. In an interview with News18, Rochak Kohli said, “We cannot stop any kind of reaction. Even before we created the remake, everyone including Ali and Arijit expected such reactions because it is like disrupting something that has been done really well."

The makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha launched the song on Monday. It is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar.

Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans, has opened to theatres today in India. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

