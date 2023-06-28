Look: Archies actors Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda pictured at co-star’s birthday bash

The film is an Indian adaptation of the popular American comic-book series Archie Comics

Published: Wed 28 Jun 2023, 2:44 PM

Indian filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama, The Archies, has attracted a lot of attention in the run-up to its Netflix release. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. The trio were spotted at the birthday party of their co-star Mihir Ahuja in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday.

In the video shared on Instagram, Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, looks stunning in a summer dress. The birthday boy, Mihir Ahuja, picked an all-black look for his special day.

Khushi Kapoor, who is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, stayed true to her easy-breezy summer frock for the evening. In the film, Khushi will play the role of Betty Cooper. Khushi was joined by her The Archies co-star Vedang Raina. In the video, the two are seen entering the birthday party venue.

In another video, which captured The Archies gang leaving the restaurant, we got a glimpse of Agastya Nanda, the grandson of legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Earlier this month, the cast of The Archies was in Brazil to attend the Netflix Tudum 2023. A clip from their debut performance was also shared on Instagram by Netflix India. The note attached to it read, "The Archies ka pehla performance! (The first performance of The Archies). We have no words because they stole ‘em all.”

The Archies teaser was also released at the same event. Suhana Khan shared the video on Instagram and said, "Are you ready to go back in time? Welcome to The Archies."

Apart from Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, The Archies also stars singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), and Yuvraj Menda.

