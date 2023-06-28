Look: Bollywood director Karan Johar pays homage to Yash Chopra with new song 'Tum Kya Mile'

Known as Dhruwan, the Kannada actor reportedly rammed his bike into a truck while overtaking another vehicle on Mysuru-Gundlupet highway
Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle today to share the motion poster of the song 'Tum Kya Mile' from his upcoming film film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', starring Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.
He also wrote a long note to accompany the poster, and said that the song is a "homage" to his late uncle and well-known director Yash Chopra.
He wrote, "In a few hours #tumkyamile will be yours... I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashedly pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra. The thinking evolved mind would say "you can't match it or even dare to emulate it", but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow, chiffons, the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me. Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages, from the ages and it had it be unapologetic or it wouldn't be true." (sic)
The director further added, "My deepest gratitude to Vaibhavi Merchant who got the memo better than I did and completely took charge and being a Yash Chopra lover herself... she gave her heart to our song... This is also the first shoot Alia did after the birth of her angel and I remain in apology for freezing her in Manish Malhotra chiffons... in sympathy I fell drastically ill through the shoot (a karmic punishment perhaps). Ranveer was nervous as this was his first lip sync mountain love song but he was a real trooper...."
"I hope you feel the love as much as we felt the cold", the popular director concluded. "This one's for you Yash uncle. Your fan forever, Karan."
The highly anticipated 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' marks Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after over six years.
The film will hit the theatres on July 28.
