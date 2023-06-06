Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad announce pregnancy

The couple is expecting their first child together

By CT Desk Published: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 1:43 PM

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker and her husband, activist Fahad Ahmad are expecting their first child together. The actress has shared the happy news on Instagram with a series of pictures. The opening photo shows Swara and Fahad sharing a warm hug. Along with the album, the actress has written a heartwarming note. It read, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world.” Swara’s fans and industry colleagues have extended their warmest greetings in the comments section. Actress Gauahar Khan, who recently welcomed her first child with husband Zaid Darbar, wrote, “Many congratulations. All blessings and love.”

Actress Richa Chadha dropped a congratulations note along with red hearts. Actress Rasika Dugal said, “Oh waaaaah. Many many congratulations.” Singer Harshdeep Kaur followed suit. Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga, “Sooooo much to celebrate! Love love love!! And god bless you both and the little one. Congratulations.” Actor Sumeet Vyas said, “Congratulations.”

Swara also mentioned that her due date is in the month of October. Her hashtags read, “#comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #octoberbaby.”

Swara announced her marriage to Fahad with a video earlier this year. The two met in January 2020. The actress, at the time of the dropping the fantastic news, tweeted, “Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart Fahad Zirar Ahmad. It's chaotic but it's yours!”

Swara opened up about her relationship with Fahad. Speaking to a news portal, she said, “What I love about our relationship is that we started off as friends. For some reason, I always trusted him; he never did anything that felt like he was trying to leverage my 'celebrity status'. I felt like he was interested in me for who I am.” The actress added how things changed after her “surgery — not cosmetic!”.

“I had to be on bed rest for two weeks. I told him [Fahad Ahmad] about it, and his response made me feel seen. He didn’t judge, and that allowed me to share some personal, intimate details about me and my life, with him. He used to check on me twice a day during that time, and I was very touched by his concern," she said.

Swara is known for her work in films including Veere Di Wedding, Raanjhanaa and Tanu Weds Manu.

