Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor strolls with son Vayu in London; husband shares adorable photo

The couple welcomed their baby boy in August 2022

Photo: Instagram

By CT Desk Published: Tue 23 May 2023, 11:47 AM Last updated: Tue 23 May 2023, 12:03 PM

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, Bollywood's much-loved couple, are known for their adorable displays of affection on social media, setting relationship goals for their fans. Currently, the couple is in London, accompanied by their son, Vayu.

Their joy of becoming parents has been evident since the birth of their baby boy in August 2022. Anand recently took to Instagram to share a photo of Sonam and Vayu.

The photo captured Sonam strolling in a London park, holding little Vayu in a baby carrier. She held him close, showing us their strong mother-son bond. Sonam opted for a black t-shirt paired with checkered pants and a matching overcoat for their park outing, while baby Vayu wore a black and white striped cap, although his face was not visible in the picture. The mother-son duo appeared stylish as they enjoyed their walk together. Anand accompanied the photo with a caption;: "#EverydayPhenomenal #VayusParents."

After Anand shared the adorable picture, Sonam commented saying, "He’s the sweetest." Family members Maheep Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor also left heart emojis.

The actress recently opened up about her post-pregnancy care routine and she doesn't wish to lose weight by dieting. Sonam was quoted as saying, "I’m not back to what I used to be and I’m not even pushing myself – I’m still breastfeeding, and I hope to continue for at least a year. Your body needs the food, rest, and energy while you’re doing that. I’m not on any crazy diet, I’m exercising – I exercised through my pregnancy – and being healthy. I took care of myself through my pregnancy and I’m going to continue doing that and not check the scales."

The Neerja actress will soon be back on our screens in a film titled Blind, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.