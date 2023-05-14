From Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood moms who are celebrating their first Mother's Day this year

The man was charging a couple of batteries of the vehicle inside their rented accommodation in Lucknow
Mother's Day is a one-of-a-kind occasion that recognises all mothers, especially those who often go unnoticed for their contributions. It is a day to honour the enormous and selfless contributions of all mothers.
Many prominent celebrities have recently become mothers, and have repeatedly demonstrated that they are able to balance and enjoy pregnancy while still pursuing professional careers.
As we celebrate Mother's Day today, here are some new mothers in Bollywood who will be celebrating their first Mother's Day this year.
Actor Alia Bhatt will be celebrating her first Mother's Day this year. Alia and her husband Ranbir Kapoor became parents to a baby girl, Raha, in November last year. Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia said in an Instagram post, "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."
'Bigg Boss 7' winner Gauahar Khan is the newest mother in B-town. Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar became parents to a baby boy on May 10. Announcing the baby's arrival, the '14 Phere' actor shared a post, which reads, "It's a Boy! As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy, thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar (sic)."
Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child on November 12 last year, six years after their marriage. Announcing her daughter's name, she shared a post on social media which reads, ""12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."
Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja made her pregnancy public in March 22, and on August 20, 2022, the couple welcomed their first baby into the world, named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. The 'Neerja' actor frequently shares adorable pictures of her son on her social media.
'Singham' actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam welcomed their baby boy Neil Kitchlu on April 19, 2022. The actor usually shares pictures and videos of her baby boy on her social media handles.
