Bollywood: Inside Parineeti Chopra’s grand engagement celebrations

The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on Saturday in Delhi

By CT Desk Published: Sun 14 May 2023, 11:24 AM Last updated: Sun 14 May 2023, 11:27 AM

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra got engaged Saturday to Indian political leader Raghav Chadha. The duo exchanged rings in the presence of family and friends at Kapurthala House, New Delhi.

Parineeti and Raghav are reportedly college mates, the two studied together at the London School of Economics. Netizens started to speculate about their relationship in March when the two were spotted together at a lunch date in Mumbai.

There was no official confirmation from the two, but another political leader congratulated them over their "union" in March.

After Saturday's ceremony, the couple took to Instagram to share the pictures. Social media, too, was filled with pictures from the engagement. Here's a look at some of the pictures from the grand engagement celebration:

After the celebrations, the couple posed for the paps outside the venue.

The couple also shared engagement pictures on their accounts. Parineeti and Raghav twinned in a white dress. Parineeti's caption read, "Everything I prayed for... I said yes! Waaheguru ji meher karan." Raghav said, "Everything I prayed for .. She said yes! Waaheguruji meher karan..."

Here are the pictures:

Ditching traditional colours like red or pink, Bollywood actors have embraced pastel shade colours for their big day in the last few years. Keeping the trend alive, Parineeti and Raghav also chose white-based shades for the day. Parineeti wore a full-sleeve turtle neck suit, designed by Manish Malhotra. She kept her hair loose and completed the look with heavy earrings, mangtika and rings. The neckline of the suit is adorned with a string of pearls. Raghav wore an Achkan designed by Pawan Sachdev.

Soon after posting the pictures, Parineeti's friends from the film fraternity wished her with messages. Ranveer Singh wrote, "Bless" with a couple of emojis. Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, and Kanika Kapoor wrote 'Congratulations' on her post. Manish Malhotra posted heart emojis on it.

(with ANI inputs)