'Dabangg' to 'Dahaad': Sonakshi Sinha on her 13-year Bollywood journey

The actor marked her debut as a cop's wife and now plays a savage policewoman in her latest series

By ANI Published: Sun 14 May 2023, 3:52 PM Last updated: Sun 14 May 2023, 3:53 PM

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has definitely come a long way; from playing a cop-wife in her debut movie Dabangg alongside megastar Salman Khan to leading a show as a savage policewoman in the latest series Dahaad.

Sonakshi's 13-year-long Bollywood journey narrates how well she has transformed in terms of picking roles that leave a mark on the audience.

On her cinematic voyage, the actor said, "13 years after my debut in Dabangg, where I played a cop-wife, I had the opportunity to mark my OTT debut as a cop with Dahaad."

Talking about her character, she said, "I believe was born to play this role, and it was one of my best experiences. Anjali Bhaati, a character, that has received so much love from viewers and fans, is a problem solver. Her commitment to her duty is unparalleled. She is like women we encounter every day who hold the fort at home and at work.

"It took me less than an hour to say yes to the script. And today I am so glad for this decision as every character is written with such compassion and authenticity that they resonate with our viewers. The time for powerful characters - strong, bold, and ready to action is now, especially if they are women."

The 8-episodic series Dahaad is now streaming on Prime Video.