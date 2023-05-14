'Dabangg' to 'Dahaad': Sonakshi Sinha on her 13-year Bollywood journey

The new release will also include dozens of essays, with novelist Michael Ondaatje, critic Greil Marcus and former US poet laureate Joy Harjo among the contributors
Actor Sonakshi Sinha has definitely come a long way; from playing a cop-wife in her debut movie Dabangg alongside megastar Salman Khan to leading a show as a savage policewoman in the latest series Dahaad.
Sonakshi's 13-year-long Bollywood journey narrates how well she has transformed in terms of picking roles that leave a mark on the audience.
On her cinematic voyage, the actor said, "13 years after my debut in Dabangg, where I played a cop-wife, I had the opportunity to mark my OTT debut as a cop with Dahaad."
Talking about her character, she said, "I believe was born to play this role, and it was one of my best experiences. Anjali Bhaati, a character, that has received so much love from viewers and fans, is a problem solver. Her commitment to her duty is unparalleled. She is like women we encounter every day who hold the fort at home and at work.
"It took me less than an hour to say yes to the script. And today I am so glad for this decision as every character is written with such compassion and authenticity that they resonate with our viewers. The time for powerful characters - strong, bold, and ready to action is now, especially if they are women."
The 8-episodic series Dahaad is now streaming on Prime Video.
The new release will also include dozens of essays, with novelist Michael Ondaatje, critic Greil Marcus and former US poet laureate Joy Harjo among the contributors
The Egyptian queen has captured the collective imagination of filmmakers for many centuries
A new Netflix docuseries has reignited an old debate: was Cleopatra black? But a historian whose work informed the show says we're thinking about her race all wrong
Celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Sophie Choudry take to social media to congratulate the couple
For these Bollywood stars, love is in the air this year as they formalised their relationship and said "Yes!"
Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the popular show, had been a part of it for 15 years
The actor will reportedly be exchanging wedding rings with the AAP leader tomorrow
It isn't just about the coverage of the coronation, consumption of content related to the royal family shot up like never before