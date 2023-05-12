Aryan Khan drugs case: Officer who arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son, 3 others investigated for corruption

We've got you covered for the week with these amazing options
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at 29 locations across the country in an alleged corruption case against former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede and three others.
The case is linked to the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case.
According to sources, CBI registered a case against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and three others in connection with a corruption case related to the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case. The agency raided 29 locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi (Jharkhand) and Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh).
Wankhede had raided Cordelia Cruise and arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case.
Sources said Rs250 million was demanded to settle the matter and Rs5 lakh had already been delivered. CBI received a tip-off and accordingly searches were conducted.
ALSO READ:
We've got you covered for the week with these amazing options
Movies aren’t the only thing to watch. The film festival has made red carpet waves since “being seen” became mainstream.
The Bollywood superstar will perform on May 27
Character details for the Hollywood star is under wraps
The patriotic thriller follows the journey of a young IFS officer played by the Bollywood diva
The six-episode final season will follow Krasinski's titular spy on his most dangerous mission yet
With Robert De Niro welcoming his child at the age of 79, here are some of the Hollywood dads who had kids post turning 70
A trip to the salon is inevitable after you see these nail art designs