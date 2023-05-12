Aryan Khan drugs case: Officer who arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son, 3 others investigated for corruption

Raids were conducted at 29 locations across the country in the case against the former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede and three others

Published: Fri 12 May 2023

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at 29 locations across the country in an alleged corruption case against former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede and three others.

The case is linked to the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case.

According to sources, CBI registered a case against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and three others in connection with a corruption case related to the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case. The agency raided 29 locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi (Jharkhand) and Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh).

Wankhede had raided Cordelia Cruise and arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case.

Sources said Rs250 million was demanded to settle the matter and Rs5 lakh had already been delivered. CBI received a tip-off and accordingly searches were conducted.

