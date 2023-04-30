Aryan Khan talks about working with father SRK, says 'it is never challenging'

Shah Rukh Khan's son recently directed a commercial for a luxury streetwear brand

Aryan Khan is in the news for all the right reasons; he just made his acting debut, though in a commercial, next to his father, the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The commercial also marks his directorial debut.

Aryan directed an ad for clothing brand D'yavol X, a limited release luxury streetwear.

The teaser which dropped last week teaser shows the Bollywood star's son step into the limelight. He stands in front of a blackboard, seemingly ideating and crossing out words in frustration. He then takes a paintbrush and draws a red line on the board, walking away after dropping the brush on the ground. Shah Rukh Khan then picks it up and makes another line, forming a red 'X', the logo of the streetwear brand.

Now, in an interview with Harpers Bazaar India, Aryan talked about working with his father. "Working with my father is never challenging, because, with his experience and dedication, he makes everyone’s job easier on set," he told the media outlet. "He also makes the entire crew feel at ease and has tremendous respect for everyone. When he’s on set I always make sure to pay extra attention, so I don’t miss out on anything I can learn."

Aryan further went on to add how involved SRK was in the directorial. "He and everyone involved in the project gave their input in some way. And it is important to at least listen to them because filmmaking is a collaborative effort," he said. "If my dad's input is different from mine, and if both seem valid, you can always shoot it both ways; but don’t tell my producer."