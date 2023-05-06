Shah Rukh Khan says he will take action about high costs of son Aryan's clothing collection

The Bollywood actor took to Twitter earlier after sharing the new release date of his much-anticipated movie 'Jawan'

By Web Desk Published: Sat 6 May 2023, 11:49 PM

Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan have come under fire for the exorbitant costs of the latter's clothing line. The luxury streetwear brand D'yavol X's limited edition collection sold out in a few hours, but fans had taken to the Internet to complain about the prices, with jackets being sold at Rs200,000 a piece.

The Bollywood star on Saturday posted a short clip, revealing that the release of his movie 'Jawan' (soldier) has been pushed from June to September. After the announcement, he asked fans to ask him questions on Twitter.

Along with many questions about the new release date, there was one question about the costly clothing collection. One fan asked for the D'yavol X jackets to be made so that they could be sold in the range of Rs1000-2000, since the originals cost as much as a house.

In reply, SRK said that the brand was not selling clothing to him at a cheap cost either, and that he would do something about it.

Earlier, Aryan Khan had directed an ad for the brand, featuring his father.

