Shah Rukh Khan action thriller 'Jawan' postponed; Bollywood star reveals new date, answers fan questions

When asked why the release has been postponed, Khan said that it 'takes time and patience to make something worthy for audiences'

by Supreeta Balasubramanian Published: Sat 6 May 2023, 5:49 PM

After the wildly successful spy action movie 'Pathaan', Shah Rukh Khan fans have been eagerly looking forward to his next movie - an action thriller called 'Jawan' (soldier).

However, King Khan enthusiasts will have to wait a little bit longer, as the movie is now to be released only in September this year, not June as was previously planned.

Photo: Twitter

The Bollywood star took to Twitter to share the news, along with a thrilling teaser showing the star in full costume leaping heroically in the air, and throwing a spear right at the viewer.

The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

In June 2022, SRK unveiled the film's teaser, which opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops. Khan is seen in the dark, wrapping bandages on his face as the film's theme plays in the background.

The film also stars actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

The star also decided to interact with his fans on Twitter after sharing the new date.

"Just because I think I would like to….let’s do #AskSRK for half an hour or so," he tweeted.

When asked why 'Jawan' has been postponed, Khan said that it "takes time and patience to make something worthy for audiences." In response to another question about how he feels about the delay, he said, "Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves…so a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now."

On a funnier note, when a fan asked him to take Rs100-200 more but release the film soon, the star jokingly said that you cannot even get a subscription to OTT (streaming) services for that much. Another fan said it is good that the release has been postponed because the fan's exams start on June 1. SRK joked that that was why the decision was taken. "Phew!" he added.

Shah Rukh Khan also answered questions about working with director Atlee and the cast, calling the experience 'hectic and fun.' He referred to Nayanthara as lovely and sweet, and called Vijay a humble person and brilliant actor.

(With inputs from ANI)

