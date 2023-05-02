A jacket for Rs200,000? Bollywood star SRK's son's Aryan's clothing collection gets trolled for being too expensive

The Signature X jackets were autographed by the superstar

By Web Desk Published: Tue 2 May 2023, 10:00 PM Last updated: Tue 2 May 2023, 10:22 PM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s (SRK) son Aryan Khan’s luxury streetwear brand's limited edition collection, which was launched on Sunday, was been apparently sold out, but fans didn't take kindly to the high prices of the outfits, according to reports.

Among the hot-selling items were jackets that were autographed by SRK. Priced exorbitantly at Rs200,000 a piece, the jackets are reported to have sold out fast. T-shirts at Rs24,000 were also among the items that fans bought.

“Thank you for the ride. We’re all sold out. Stay tuned for the news one,” wrote SRK in his Instagram media post.

However, several netizens quickly took to social media to troll the brand named Dyavol.x. They strongly reacted to the sky-high prices.

"‘Even if I sell my one kidney, (it) won’t be enough. I have to sell both of my kidneys," responded a netizen.

"Can someone give a loan," wrote another.

"I get that it's a luxury brand but the price??? Even Zara, Louis Vuitton seem cheaper than this," commented another.

"Bro clothing is good but you guys have put decimal point in the wrong place," posted a follower.

"Way 2 expensive.... not for the 'common' people like us!," said another.

Aryan is also looking forward to making his directorial debut with the web show titled Stardom. The show is expected to go on the floors later this year. It will be produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment.