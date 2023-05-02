A jacket for Rs200,000? Bollywood star SRK's son's Aryan's clothing collection gets trolled for being too expensive

A video of the incident, in which an official can be seen walking onto the stage and asking the Bollywood composer to stop performing, reportedly went viral
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s (SRK) son Aryan Khan’s luxury streetwear brand's limited edition collection, which was launched on Sunday, was been apparently sold out, but fans didn't take kindly to the high prices of the outfits, according to reports.
Among the hot-selling items were jackets that were autographed by SRK. Priced exorbitantly at Rs200,000 a piece, the jackets are reported to have sold out fast. T-shirts at Rs24,000 were also among the items that fans bought.
“Thank you for the ride. We’re all sold out. Stay tuned for the news one,” wrote SRK in his Instagram media post.
However, several netizens quickly took to social media to troll the brand named Dyavol.x. They strongly reacted to the sky-high prices.
"‘Even if I sell my one kidney, (it) won’t be enough. I have to sell both of my kidneys," responded a netizen.
"Can someone give a loan," wrote another.
"I get that it's a luxury brand but the price??? Even Zara, Louis Vuitton seem cheaper than this," commented another.
"Bro clothing is good but you guys have put decimal point in the wrong place," posted a follower.
"Way 2 expensive.... not for the 'common' people like us!," said another.
Aryan is also looking forward to making his directorial debut with the web show titled Stardom. The show is expected to go on the floors later this year. It will be produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment.
A video of the incident, in which an official can be seen walking onto the stage and asking the Bollywood composer to stop performing, reportedly went viral
The popular host shot with Salman Khan for the show at India TV's UAE launch, organised by NKN Media at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City
The world's most fashionable fundraiser takes on one of the world's most prolific — and controversial — designers
Salman Khan has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai Police
The actress and her co-star Reese Witherspoon are in talks to extend their contracts with the series
UAE fans can get their hands on tickets going live this Friday
The superstar, who was recently in the UAE after Eid, was spotted in Dubai Mall with his security walking around in a relaxed fashion
Shah Rukh Khan's son recently directed a commercial for a luxury streetwear brand