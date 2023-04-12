Are Katrina Kaif's and Ranbir Kapoor's mothers feuding? Bollywood star's mum clarifies after posts go viral

While some perceived this as a harmless joke, others speculated that the actress was taking a subtle dig at her son's past girlfriends

Indian actress Neetu Kapoor, who is also actor Ranbir Kapoor's mother, caused a stir on social media recently when she posted about ex-girlfriends and marriage. While some perceived this as a harmless joke, others speculated that the actress was taking a subtle dig at her son's past girlfriends.

It started when Neetu shared an Instagram 'story' that said, "Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn't mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ." Many speculated that it was a veiled jab at her son's former flames, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

Ranbir dated Katrina for over six years, before calling it quits; he was also in a long-term relationship with Deepika Padukone which ended after a cheating scandal.

Like most Bollywood films, the plot took a turn when Suzanne Turquotte, Katrina's mother, posted a mysterious message on Instagram.

Fans were quick to think it was the 'perfect reply' to Neetu's controversial post. Suzanne shared a post that read, "I was raised to treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO."

A post read: "A perfect reply; and like mother like daughter. Just love and respect for both of you."

Another follower commented: "Perfect reply... mama mode on... Haters gonna hate, let them show how low they can stoop... We r with you (sic)."

A comment read: "You are a classy decent lady... Loved your reply. Your daughter has the right genes n values (sic)."

Another netizen said, "Now we’re talking. Good for her to give it back."

As social media buzzed about the possible veiled response behind her post, Suzanne promptly edited her message to clarify that it was not directed at any specific comments or individuals.

She wrote: "I was looking through old photos on my phone and came across this. I rather liked it so I posted it. But it is in no way aimed at anyone or at any comments that may have been said on social media."

With her response, the controversy should now be resolved.

