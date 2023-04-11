Look: Indian billionaire Ambani's son throws birthday bash in Dubai with fireworks, Atif Aslam concert

Anant Ambani celebrates his 28th at Terra Solis, a glamping retreat in the Arabian Dunes

Anant Ambani, the youngest child of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, celebrated his 28th birthday at Terra Solis, a glamping retreat in the Arabian Dunes, Dubai. Anant was joined by his fiance Radhika Merchant and friends for the birthday bash. From Bollywood, late actress Sridevi’s daughter Kushi Kapoor and her friend Orhan Awatramani, among others, were part of the grand celebration.

Isha Ambani Piramal’s fan page shared pictures from the amazing birthday party on Instagram Stories. In one of the posts shows Radhika enjoying a meal with friends in a white dress.

Orhan has also dropped snippets from the “AMA 28” bash. From performances by Atif Aslam and B Praak to a beachside dance show and spectacular fireworks, Anant Ambani’s birthday party was a glitzy affair.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sang his track Teri Meri from the hit Bollywood film Bodyguard.

Singer-rapper King, who is known for the track Maan Meri Jaan, was also one of those who performed at Anant Ambani’s birthday party.

B Praak made the guests groove to his hit song Ranjha from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Shershaah.

Atif Aslam too set the stage on fire with his soulful voice.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged earlier this year in Mumbai. Radhika is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani reportedly purchased an $80 million beach-side villa in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, for Anant Ambani last year. The beach-side house has 10 bedrooms and several luxurious amenities.

