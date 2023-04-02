Look: Gigi Hadid, Zendaya in saree steal Bollywood thunder as they glam up for glitzy Mumbai affair

Both celebrities looked equally elegant, dressed by Indian designers Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla and Rahul Mishra

By Web Desk Published: Sun 2 Apr 2023, 12:25 PM Last updated: Sun 2 Apr 2023, 12:28 PM

US supermodel Gigi Hadid and Hollywood star Zendaya looked effortlessly gorgeous in their version of Indian saree as they walked the red carpet on Day 2 of the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Saturday (April 1).

The opening of the Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala was an extravagant event and saw both Hollywood and Indian celebrities dress in their nines to grace the event. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Penélope Cruz, Tom Holland to Salman Khan, the event was packed with the crème de la crème of the movie industry.

Photo: Reuters

Gigi, 27, stunned onlookers in an extravagant gold sari by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Her drape was paired with a spectacular Kamasutra-inspired sparkling cropped sleeve blouse, adorned with sequins and intricate stitching. She accessorised her look with South Indian temple jewellery and swept her hair back in a tight bun.

Photo: AFP

Meanwhile, actress Zendaya, 26, looked equally elegant as she arrived at the Jio World Centre. The Spider-Man actress wore a custom midnight blue sari paired with a bedazzled gold-embellished top designed by Indian designer Rahul Mishra.

She accessorised her bold outfit with sparkling silver bangles and silver earrings. The Euphoria star styled her brunette tresses in a glamorous low-bun and bolstered her striking features with a shimmering gold eyeshadow palette.

Photo: Reuters

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Spider-Man: No Way Home actor and Zendaya's boyfriend, Tom Holland, was also in attendance in a black tuxedo but was seen posing separately to his girlfriend upon his arrival at the event.

Besides Tom and Zendaya, several other Hollywood stars arrived in India this week. Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams and Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley, on Thursday, attended luxury giant Dior's pre-fall fashion show in Mumbai.

Cara Delevingne, Phakphum Romsaithong (Mile) and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (Apo), and Karlie Kloss were also present at the gala.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas. Photo: AFP

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were present at the event. The actress, 40, made sure to capture attention in a very extravagant ensemble as she posed arm-in-arm with her husband Nick, 30. She put on a very leggy display in a strapless gown with a shimmering purple bandeau and a floating silk multicoloured patterned skirt.

Bollywood actors Malaika Arora (L) and Arjun Kapoor. Photo: AFP

Bollywood actors such as Malaika Arora also arrived in a stunning statement ensemble. She was joined by boyfriend-actor Arjun Kapoor on the red carpet. Besides them, Bhumi Pednekar and Anusha Dandekar were also snapped making their presence in beautiful outfits for the night.

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh (L) and Deepika Padukone. Photo: AFP

The guest list also included Deepika Padukone, husband Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her daughter Aradhaya, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Vidya Balan, Athiya Shetty as well as director Karen Johar.

Several of these celebrities opted for a custom-made fusion ensemble for the opening ceremony, but Gigi and Zendaya in their sarees were the talk of the town and trending on social media as they posed up a storm at the glitzy affair.

