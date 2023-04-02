Hollywood, Bollywood A-listers grace cultural centre event in Mumbai

India: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra to marry AAP politician Raghav Chadha, Harrdy Sandhu confirms
The Punjabi singer said that Bollywood actor had disclosed that she would only marry when she finds the 'right guy'
Hollywood stars sparkled on the Bollywood stage at the second-day gala event of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre inauguration in Mumbai.
Penelope Cruz was joined by Hollywood stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, supermodel Gigi Hadid and fashion designer Law Roach.
Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan also marked their presence at the event.
India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, opened on Friday, March 31, with an exquisite showcase of the best of India across music, theatre, fine arts and crafts to audiences from India and the world.
The Centre will mark another definitive step in strengthening India's cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts.
The launch programming features a specially curated art and craft exposition called 'Swadesh' along with three blockbuster shows - a musical theatrical called 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation'; a costume art exhibition called 'India in Fashion' and a visual art show called 'Sangam/Confluence'.
Together, the programming is an exploration into the diversity of India's cultural traditions and their impact on the world, while also showcasing the diversity of spaces at the Cultural Centre.
The Cultural Centre is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 12S-seat Cube.
It also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing a shifting array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.
Spread across the Centre's concourses is a captivating mix of public art by renowned Indian and global artists, including 'Kamal Kunj' - one of the largest Pichwai paintings in India.
While Shah Rukh Khan was missing from the red carpet, he was seen behind the scenes discussing the opening of the centre. “She has followed arts herself & now she facilitates art even more by creating a space for it’, says Shah Rukh as he describes Nita M Ambani’s journey of passion in in a video posted by the centre's official Instagram handle.
Shah Rukh also grooved to Jhoome Lo Pathaan at the event, and was joined by Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan on stage.
In separate performances, Varun pulled up Gigi on stage and picked her up in his arms, swirling her around, while Ranveer Singh got Priyanka up on stage to dance to Gallan Goodiyaan.
Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna put up an electrifying performance on the Oscar-winning song Nacho Nacho (Hindi version of Naatu Naatu).
