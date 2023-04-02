Hollywood, Bollywood A-listers grace cultural centre event in Mumbai

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Shah Rukh Khan were among the attendees at the second-day event of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre inauguration in Mumbai

Gigi Hadid stunned in a white sari with golden work, styled with an embellished statement blouse, and accessorised with bangles and ethnic earrings

By ANI Published: Sun 2 Apr 2023, 1:02 PM Last updated: Sun 2 Apr 2023, 1:19 PM

Hollywood stars sparkled on the Bollywood stage at the second-day gala event of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre inauguration in Mumbai.

Chopra turned heads in a multi-coloured thigh-high slit gown while hubby Nick Jonas opted for a classic black suit.

Penelope Cruz was joined by Hollywood stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, supermodel Gigi Hadid and fashion designer Law Roach.

Penelope Cruz chose a one-shoulder pink gown with a high slit, which she paired with a furry cape

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan also marked their presence at the event.

Actor Saif Ali Khan with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan

India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, opened on Friday, March 31, with an exquisite showcase of the best of India across music, theatre, fine arts and crafts to audiences from India and the world.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

The Centre will mark another definitive step in strengthening India's cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts.

Gauri Khan with children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan

The launch programming features a specially curated art and craft exposition called 'Swadesh' along with three blockbuster shows - a musical theatrical called 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation'; a costume art exhibition called 'India in Fashion' and a visual art show called 'Sangam/Confluence'.

Tom Holland at the event

Together, the programming is an exploration into the diversity of India's cultural traditions and their impact on the world, while also showcasing the diversity of spaces at the Cultural Centre.

Sara Ali Khan

The Cultural Centre is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 12S-seat Cube.

Zendaya opted for a blue and golden sequined saree accessorised with minimal jewellery

It also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing a shifting array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Mukesh Ambani

Spread across the Centre's concourses is a captivating mix of public art by renowned Indian and global artists, including 'Kamal Kunj' - one of the largest Pichwai paintings in India.

Superstar Salman Khan was dapper in a green suit

While Shah Rukh Khan was missing from the red carpet, he was seen behind the scenes discussing the opening of the centre. “She has followed arts herself & now she facilitates art even more by creating a space for it’, says Shah Rukh as he describes Nita M Ambani’s journey of passion in in a video posted by the centre's official Instagram handle.

Actor Hrithik Roshan posed with girlfriend Saba Azad

Shah Rukh also grooved to Jhoome Lo Pathaan at the event, and was joined by Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan on stage.

In separate performances, Varun pulled up Gigi on stage and picked her up in his arms, swirling her around, while Ranveer Singh got Priyanka up on stage to dance to Gallan Goodiyaan.

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira

Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna put up an electrifying performance on the Oscar-winning song Nacho Nacho (Hindi version of Naatu Naatu).