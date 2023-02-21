Abu Dhabi: Vicky Kaushal to host IIFA 2023

The Bollywood star will co-host with Abhishek Bachchan

Photo: Supplied

By CT Desk Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 11:48 AM Last updated: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 11:55 AM

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is set to host the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards in May. He will be joined by superstar Abhishek Bachchan as co-host.

Following the huge success of IIFA 2022, the event is returning to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena in Yas Island on May 26 and 27.

The highly anticipated two-day celebration will mark the 23rd edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards and is dedicated to building bridges across cinemas, businesses, communities, and nations, creating everyone’s dream: “One People. One World”.

Speaking on the occasion, Vicky Kaushal said, “I feel hugely privileged, my journey with IIFA goes back by seven years to my first film, Masaan when I won the Best Debut Award, followed by Best Supporting Actor for Sanju and Best Actor for Sardar Udham last year. I can’t wait to be back to take centre stage as IIFA Awards host along with Abhishek Bachchan.”

Abhishek Bachchan added, “I'm ecstatic to be hosting the 23rd Edition of IIFA Awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. IIFA is like family to me and it gives me immense pleasure to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range that Indian cinema has to offer. With IIFA’s gigantic global fan following it is indeed an annual pilgrimage and an absolute honour to entertain and meet the fans there and connect with them globally. I look forward to hosting the IIFA Awards. See you all there!”

Audiences are in for a treat at the event with scheduled live performances by other Bollywood A-listers including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Kriti Sanon.

