Watch: Harry Styles takes part in 'disgusting' tradition at Australia concert

Bafta 2023: Movie stars, royalty gather for UK film awards as 'All Quiet' leads nominations
Its tally of nominations is a joint record for a film not in the English language, equalling the 14 for 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' in 2001
Singer Harry Styles surprised everyone by kicking off his concert with an Aussie tradition.
The As It Was chart-topper played his first Aussie show in Perth Monday night and stunned fans when he drank out of his Adidas sneaker, Page Six reported.
Taking a song break, Harry, 29, slipped off one of his shoes, filled it with liquid - presumably beer - and without hesitation necked his shoe's contents before putting it back on his foot.
"This is one of the most disgusting traditions I've ever (heard of)," Styles said, referencing the "shoey," which was popularized by Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.
Footage of the moment quickly went viral, leaving several netizens uneasy.
Watch the video below:
Harry jetted off to Australia shortly after appearing at this year's Brit awards in London, where he won all four awards he was nominated for, including best artist, best song for As It Was, best album for Harry's House and best pop/R&B act.
ALSO READ:
Its tally of nominations is a joint record for a film not in the English language, equalling the 14 for 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' in 2001
Becker's on-court brilliance was matched by an inability to manage his affairs off it
Affleck directs and stars in 'Air' alongside Matt Damon and Viola Davis
The collection reinvents the archetypal image of the Emirati woman to include modern elements while remaining beautifully rooted in tradition
Whether they are promoting new projects or just marking their presence at events, celebs have been out and about this past week
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert fended off competition from the likes of Steven Spielberg at the Directors Guild of America's annual gala
'Manodrome' revolves around a cult leader who persuades desperate men to cut ties with the women in their lives
He was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru following a heart attack on January 27