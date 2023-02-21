Sonu Nigam scuffle case: Mumbai Police registers case against MLA's son

The MLA's son is allegedly being held responsible for manhandling Sonu Nigam and his friends after a concert in Mumbai

By ANI Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 11:35 AM

Mumbai Police have registered a case against Swapnil Phaterpekar, son of Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, on charges of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and endangering life in connection with a scuffle incident reported during singer Sonu Nigam's live concert in Chembur, Mumbai on Monday.

Swapnil is allegedly being held responsible for manhandling the singer and his friends, police said, adding he will be called for an enquiry.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) on the basis of singer Sonu's complaint, the police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred at the Mumbai concert when Sonu was coming down from the stage.

DCP Hemrajsingh Rajput told reporters earlier, "After the live concert, Sonu Nigam was coming down from the stage when a man held him. After an objection, he pushed Sonu Nigam and two other men with him from the steps, and one of those two men sustained injuries. The accused's name is Swapnil Phaterpekar."

People with Sonu alleged that the local MLA's son attacked him while others at the spot claimed that it was a commotion for a selfie after the performance and not an attack. The exact situation is still not clear, sources said.

Following the incident, the singer reached Chembur police station, and officials were in the process to record his statement.

Recalling the incident, Sonu told the reporters, "After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man held me. Then he pushed Hari & Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps."

"Rabbani (the injured one, who accompanied Sonu) could have died today if there were some iron rods lying down. He was pushed in such a way... you could see this in the video...Even I was about to fall," he said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Phaterpekar's daughter Suprada Phaterpekar also took to Twitter to deny the claims made by the singer.

She wrote, "As the organiser of the Chembur festival, I wish to shed light on some facts about the unfortunate incident that occurred at the end of Chembur Festival 2023. While Shri Sonu Nigam was being hurriedly ushered off the stage after delivering his performance, my brother was trying to take a selfie with him."

She added, "Due to the rush & furore, there was a commotion that ensued. The person who fell was taken to Zen hospital & was discharged after an examination. Shri Sonu Nigam is unhurt. On behalf of the organisation team, we have officially apologised to Sonu sir & his team for the unpleasant incident. Please do not believe any baseless rumours and those who are trying to politicize the matter."

