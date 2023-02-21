Bollywood: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor win Dadasaheb Phalke awards

Bafta 2023: Movie stars, royalty gather for UK film awards as 'All Quiet' leads nominations
Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor swept the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023, held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Monday.
Alia won the Best Actress award for portraying the iconic character Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Ranbir was named the Best Actor for Brahmastra.
Alia received the award on husband Ranbir's behalf, who was not present at the occasion. Varun Dhawan won the Critics' Best Actor award for Bhediya. Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files was awarded the Best Film award. For this film, Anupam Kher received the award for Most Versatile Actor of the year. Jugjugg Jeeyo actor Neetu Kapoor also won two awards.
As per their official website, the festival celebrates the brilliance of the Indian film industry by making an effort to acknowledge and aid nascent projects by bringing them to mainstream audiences.
Other celebrities present at the event included Ronit Roy, Shreyas Talpade, R Balki, Sahil Khan, Natalia Barulich, Jayantilal Gada, Sachet, Parampara, Vivek Agnihotri, Rishab Shetty, Hariharan, and others.
