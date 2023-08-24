69th National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun bag 'Best Actor' awards

SS Rajamouli's epic historical film 'RRR' also secured awards for Best Action Direction, Choreography, and Special Effects

Published: Thu 24 Aug 2023

The 69th National Film Awards winners were announced at 5pm IST on Thursday. These awards, which are considered the most prestigious in the country, recognise outstanding filmmaking talent each year.

The National Film Awards, presented by the Directorate of Film Festivals under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, aim to promote films of aesthetic, technical excellence, and social relevance.

Among the films that were in competition for awards this year are Jai Bhim, Minnal Murali, Thalaivii, Sardar Udham, 83, Pushpa The Rise, Shershaah, The Great Indian Kitchen, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Nayattu, and more.

Allu Arjun has been honoured as the Best Actor for Pushpa, while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively.

Pallavi Joshi (The Kashmir Files) and Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi) were named Best Supporting Actors, while director Sanjay Leela Bhansali won the Best Editor award for Gangubai Kathiawadi, a film he directed himself.

Devi Sri Prasad was recognised as the Best Music Director for Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role.

SS Rajamouli's epic historical film RRR also secured National Awards for Best Action Direction, Choreography, and Special Effects, while Sardar Udham, starring Vicky Kaushal, bagged the Best Hindi Film award.

In 2022, Tanhaji won the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Special Mention Awards were granted to Aimee Baruah for Semkhor, Vaanku, June, Kishore Kadam for Avwanchhit & Godakaath, and Varun Buddhadev for Toolsidas Junior.

