'Sita Ramam', 'Jubilee', 'Agra' win big at IFFM 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' also bagged the honorary People's Choice Awards

By CT Desk Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 7:05 PM

At the 2023 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards held recently, the Telugu period romance Sita Ramam, Vikramaditya Motwane's series Jubilee, and Kanu Behl's independent feature Agra secured the top honours. The event, an annual celebration of exceptional talents within the Indian film industry, extends recognition to both movies and OTT series.

Amidst this year's accolades, Rani Mukerji was acknowledged for her roles in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, and Mohit Agarwal of Agra claimed the highest acting awards. The title of Best Film was awarded to Sita Ramam, while Agra got the award for Best Indie Film, and Prithvi Konanur, a Kannada filmmaker, the Best Director.

The 2023 IFFM Awards not only applauded the accomplishments of the past year but also showcased the dynamic and evolving panorama of Indian entertainment, celebrating the diverse array of films and content emerging from the subcontinent.

Vikramaditya Motwane's period drama Jubilee secured the Best Series award. Additionally, Vijay Varma was recognised as Best Performance (male) for his role in Dahaad, and Rajshri Deshpande earned the Best Performance (female) for her contribution to Trial By Fire.

Honorary recognition was extended to the Netflix film Darlings (Equality in Cinema Award) and Pathaan (People’s Choice Award).

Karan Johar was lauded for his 25-year journey in the film industry, while Kartik Aaryan was honoured as the Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema.

The Diversity in Cinema award was presented to Sita Ramam actor Mrunal Thakur, while Bhumi Pednekar was acknowledged with the Disruptor award.

The 14th edition of IFFM will continue until August 20.

