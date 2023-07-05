Jemima and Shekhar Kapur's 'What's Love Got to Do With It?' wins four UK National Film Awards

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bring new era of love in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' trailer
The Karan Johar-directorial is slated to release on July 28
'What's Love Got to Do with It?', a movie produced by British film personality Jemima Goldsmith and Indian film-maker Shekhar Kapur, has received recognition in four categories at National Film Awards. The event took place in the UK on Monday, June 3.
The romantic comedy won the awards for best screenplay, best British film, best director and best supporting actor.
Jemima, who wrote the screenplay and won the award in that category, shared a series of happy pictures on Twitter. The first photo shows Jemima, who also produced the film, and the team posing with their trophies. The next slide was the template of Best Screenplay 2023 with Jemima Khan’s photo. Jemima has also expressed gratitude to all the fans.
“No one likes a show-off. But wooohooo !!! We won 4 National Film Awards for our film What's Love Got to Do with It? last night and I felt so grateful and happy. Best screenplay, Best British Film, Best Director and Best Supporting Actor. Thank you and well done to the entire team,” she tweeted.
Asim Chaudhry, who plays the character ‘Mo the Matchmaker’, shared a video with the prestigious award.
Shekhar Kapur, the man behind the romantic comedy, wrote a thank you note for recognising his efforts.
Mim Shaikh, Emma Thompson, Lily James, Shazad Latif, and Pakistani actor Sajal Ali are also part of the film. So is Indian actor Shabana Azmi.
The movie follows the life of protagonist Zoe (Lily James), who is a film-maker by profession. The movie released in February in the UK.
