Watch: At Coldplay’s Zurich concert, tennis legend Roger Federer’s ‘Don’t Panic’ steals the show

The Swiss player surprised and delighted fans with his performance on stage

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 3 Jul 2023, 5:06 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Jul 2023, 5:32 PM

Roger Federer is having loads of fun. The Swiss tennis legend surprised fans with his performance at Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres World Tour" concert in Zurich on Sunday. Federer has shared pictures from the mega event on Twitter and called it an “adventure of a lifetime.”

In the pics, Roger Federer is seen sharing the stage with Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin and other band members. The eight-time Wimbledon champion also performed the British band’s hit number "Don't Panic” without breaking a sweat.

Photo: Coldplay store official website

A fan, who was at the stadium, shared a clip of Roger Federer performing at the stage. The text attached to the clip read, “It was sooo good to see you Roger [Federer]! You literally glow!!! And what a shaking.”

A user gave an apt description to Roger Federer and Coldplay’s collaboration: “Legend of tennis meets legend of music.”

“This is so wholesome. Roger [Federer] + Coldplay, doesn’t get any better than this,” another said.

“Wow, Roger [Federer]. Such a fantastic and magic night.”

“So so happy seeing you with Coldplay. All my favourites together,” read a tweet.

Fans also sent in a bunch of requests. While some urged the tennis maestro to release a song with Coldplay, others wanted him to bring the band to Wimbledon.

Last month, a video of Princess Of Wales, Kate Middleton, and Roger Federer’s friendly tennis match at Wimbledon went viral on social media. The clip showcases Kate Middleton greeting the Swiss tennis star. Moments into the video, Federer asks the royal, "Shall we play some tennis?"

During the friendly battle, the Princess of Wales managed to score a point by landing a shot on the line, after which Federer said, "I think it was on the line, amazing!"

The official account of Wimbledon shared the clip and wrote, "I think it was on the line! Consider us impressed..."

Meanwhile, matches at the Wimbledon started today. This year marks the 136th edition of the Grand Slam. Defending champion Novak Djokovic will be aiming to equal Roger Federer’s record of winning eight Wimbledon titles. Federer announced his retirement last year, at the age of 41.

ALSO READ: