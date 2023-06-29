Look: Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted shopping at Dubai Mall for daughter

Husband and wife are enjoying their summer holidays in the emirate and have been graciously taking selfies with their fans during their outings

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 29 Jun 2023, 4:22 PM

Indian movie star Alia Bhatt is having the time of her life with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter Raha in Dubai. As per Indian media, Bollywood's power couple is in the emirates on holiday.

Now, a picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Dubai Mall has surfaced online. In the photo, the couple is matching in stylish black outfits. Alia opted for a cropped T-shirt from Gucci, which showcases a sequin logo in vibrant rainbow shades. She paired the top with sleek cycling shorts, creating a trendy and sporty look. Alia has recently been announced as the global ambassador for the luxury brand Gucci.

To complement her ensemble, she accessorised with a mini chain bag, vintage-style sunglasses, and hoop earrings, adding a touch of glamour to her overall appearance. Meanwhile, Ranbir donned his signature baseball cap and tinted sunglasses, exuding a cool and casual vibe.

It appears that the couple were out shopping for their baby, Raha, as Ranbir was seen holding a bag from Bonpoint. Bonpoint is a renowned luxury brand specialising in baby and children's clothing, known for its high-quality and stylish designs.

Prior to this, Alia and Ranbir were spotted at a bakery in Dubai and have been graciously taking selfies with their fans during their outing

Alia has also shared a video from a beach resort on Instagram. In the clip, the actress is vibing to the song Tum Kya Mile from her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The actress will be next seen in Karan Johar's comeback film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It also features Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. The movie will open to theatres on July 28.

The makers released the first song Tum Kya Mile earlier this week. "This season, we invite you to fall in love with Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," read the text.

Alia is also gearing up to make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The trailer of the action-thriller was recently unveiled at the grand Tudum event of Netflix in Brazil. Heart Of Stone will be released on August 11.

