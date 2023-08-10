Emmy Awards postponed by 4 months over Hollywood strikes

Here's when the prestigious event — television's equivalent of the Oscars — is expected to be held

By AFP Published: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 5:24 PM

The Emmy Awards have been postponed by almost four months, organizers said Thursday, as crippling strikes by Hollywood's actors and writers drag on with no resolution in sight.

Television's equivalent of the Oscars had been due to take place this September, but will now be held in mid-January next year, broadcaster Fox and the Television Academy wrote in a statement, confirming earlier media reports.

"We are pleased to announce that the 75th Emmy Awards will now air on Monday, January 15, 2024," said a Fox spokesman.

Hollywood shut down last month after tens of thousands of actors walked off their jobs as Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) issued a strike order. The Writers Guild of America, on the other hand, has been protesting since May. The actors and writers have been calling for better pay and protection against use of artificial intelligence in the industry.

This wouldn't be the first time the awards show would be postponed. In 2001, it also had to be rescheduled following the 9/11 attacks.

