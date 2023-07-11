Rana Daggubati, Mrunal Thakur, build excitement for SIIMA's 11th edition

The Indian actors were in Dubai to discuss the cinema award show in Dubai and their upcoming projects

by Husain Rizvi Published: Tue 11 Jul 2023, 3:37 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Jul 2023, 3:39 PM

The UAE has hosted several Indian cinema award shows, proving the evergreen ties between the countries and the love they share for cinematic masterpieces. With the recently-concluded 23rd edition of the International Indian Film & Academy Awards making all the buzz in Abu Dhabi, another Indian Award show will be held in the country, this time in Dubai where countless adore the thriving industry of South India.

The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is returning to Dubai after a decade for its 11th edition, celebrating the best of South Indian cinema. This will be SIIMA's third outing in Dubai ever since its inception in 2012.

SIIMA recognises talent from four South Indian film industries, with shows being held in international destinations such as Dubai, Doha, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

And with the year 2022 producing several blockbuster hits such as RRR, KGF Part 2, Kantara, Vikram, and PS1, the upcoming SIIMA, a two-day extravaganza slated to take place September 15 and 16 at DWTC, Dubai, has a strong contenders list.

A press conference was held last week in Dubai with Brinda Prasad, SIIMA Chairperson, Vishal Mahajan, director of Truckers, the official host partner of SIIMA 2023, and renowned actors Rana Daggubati and Mrunal Thakur in attendance.

While Rana has been a regular to SIIMA Award shows, Mrunal will be marking her first-ever SIIMA appearance, which comes right after her debut Telugu film Sita Ramam. "I have received immense love from South India," she said at the press conference. "This is the best time to be a part of Indian cinema because story telling is truly taking a global approach. I am looking forward to performing at the global stage of SIIMA in UAE."

After the press conference, we caught up with Rana and Mrunal to talk about the popular award show and their upcoming projects. Edited excerpts from the interview.

The UAE is home to many Indian cinema award shows. How does it feel to return to the country for SIIMA's 11th edition?

Rana: Like you said, the UAE is home to many things Indian. It is just so close to home and I feel that every time I come here, I understand the diversity of India even more, because all of us live much more closer here than we live back home. SIIMA actually started here in Dubai, and the fact that we're coming back, it is really a celebration of all forms, and films are such a deep integral part for the Indians in the Middle East, and we feel it is best to celebrate it here.

Mrunal, this is your first time with SIIMA. What were your initial reactions when you were made part of this grand celebration of South Indian cinema?

Mrunal: Earlier, I used to only watch the award shows and watch everyone from the industry, and now I can't believe that I am a part of it. I never thought that I would be a part of films in the first place, and then the Telugu industry. So it feels good to be associated with the SIIMA family.

Rana, you have been a part of SIIMA since its inception. Tell us your most memorable experience so far.

Rana: Woah, I have to go through 11 years of experience now. But if you ask the first thing that comes up in my mind are the after-parties. My mind cannot go beyond that. The fact that all of us here, none of us are shooting, we are here literally to celebrate. Whether it is the awards, or the after hours, it is just like the whole community building happened here for South India.

We've seen a rise in pan-Indian films. What is your take on that?

Rana: I feel like it is high-time we become Indian. It should not be called pan-Indian because we are Indian anyways. It is very hard for any other part of the world to understand how the dynamics of our industry work. No other cinematic nation has 11 or 12 industries in one country and they are as popular as any other stars, they have their own stars, filmmakers, and their own local voice. And the fact that we're all finding a common ground and still are able to make some big films is phenomenal.

Mrunal: Rana said it all. But the fact that, for example SIIMA, we're celebrating four industries, different languages, and lots of hard work in just two days. I must say that it is my first year and I am extremely overwhelmed to be a part of it. I am just absorbing the feeling, taking one day at a time, and enjoying being a small part of this big family.

You've worked with Dulquer Salman in Sita Ramam. Who would you like to work with next from the South Indian film industry?

Mrunal: Let's begin with Rana, he is sitting right here. He is fantastic, I watched his Rana Naidu and it was so good, I remember reaching out to him. I am waiting for season two. I can't figure out if Rana (in the show) is a good guy or a bad guy, or what's going on, but I know he's a good guy who did things because it was a bad situation. So I am with him on that.

Rana, insights on season two of Rana Naidu.

Well, first time was interesting because I didn't know how to make a show. But the show's success only puts pressure on us to make sure season two is as good, if not much better. Right now, we're in the middle of writing, and as soon as that's done, we'll get into filming.

What do you have to say to all the fans that will come to see you here in Dubai?

Rana: The SIIMA weekend is on! You will hear about it in every part of your town and street. Come to the awards show, enjoy it because the entire south India will be here!