UAE: Body of drowned Emirati found on Abu Dhabi beach

Victim went missing in the sea on Saturday evening

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 20 Jun 2022, 5:47 PM

Abu Dhabi Police have recovered the body of the 31-year-old Emirati man who drowned in the sea while swimming on Saturday evening.

Mohammed Aboud Al Kaabi drowned in the sea on Saturday evening, and his body has been missing since then, which was found at the beach of one of Abu Dhabi’s islands.

In a statement issued on Monday afternoon, the police said that the rescue operations had continued searching for the Emirati’s body since the time it went missing.

According to the force, Al Kaabi had travelled to one of the islands in Abu Dhabi on a cruise boat with friends. After arriving at the island, the group started their marine activities in the evening, including swimming and others.

The group was, however, shocked when they later noticed that Al Kaabi was missing. They immediately began searching for him and contacted Abu Dhabi Police, which took the necessary measures to search for him.

“We are saddened by the news of the death of my close friend Muhammad Aboud Al-Kaabi. May God have mercy on him,” one of Al Kaabi’s friends said in a local Arabic language newspaper.

“The deceased was a nice person, very friendly and with good morals. He respected everyone and had a good reputation in society. I pray that Allah forgives him for all his shortcomings, strengthens his family and grants them patience and solace in this trying moment.”