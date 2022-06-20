UAE: 18-year-old under house arrest for rash driving

The verdict was issued as an alternative to imprisonment for a month

The Umm Al Quwain Traffic Misdemeanours Court issued an unprecedented ruling - to place an 18-year-old under electronic monitoring for driving a vehicle recklessly and posing a danger to road users.

According to the police report, the 18-year-old is of a Gulf nationality. He has been charged with endangering the lives, security and safety of others while driving.

Although the boy denied the charges, they were proven with pictures of the brake track in the street.

The court confirmed that the accused committed the charge and that he must be punished with the articles mentioned by the Public Prosecution.

